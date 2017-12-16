Amethi Celebrates As 'Rahul Bhaiyaa' Becomes Congress President

Celebrations were held in Lucknow and Amethi on Saturday as Rahul Gandhi took over the reigns from mother Sonia Gandhi as the new Congress President. Jubilant Congress workers took to the street to celebrate Mr Gandhi's elevation by dancing to the beats of dhols and bursting of firecrackers as the news of their "Rahul Bhaiyya's" coronation was telecast on television channels.The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) office in Lucknow's Mall Avenue saw large number of old timers, party loyalists, supporters and workers along with state office bearers gather since morning who rejoiced over the elevation. Over 100 kg of sweets were disturbed for the occasion.Legislator Aradhana Mishra, who was a part of the celebrations said that, " It is a momentous occasion for the Congress Party. The power has now shifted to a young leader."Amethi which has long been the bastion of the Grand Old Party, also saw several hoardings to congratulate Mr Gandhi. Party workers also took out motorcycle rallies to celebrate the elevation.