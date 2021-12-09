General Bipin Rawat Was A Simple And Brilliant Student, Recall Friends

General Bipin Rawat studied at St Edward's School from 1971 to 1973.

In 2018, CDS General Bipin Rawat had planned a get-together with his old batchmates, but he could not turn up for the event due to some professional reasons. And that was the only time when the 1973 batchmates had planned a meeting to relive their old days that they spent together in British-era schools.

Brij Mohan Chauhan, General Rawat's school friend and a childhood buddy, who completed his Senior Cambridge class (present-day Class 11) in 1973 recalls him as a simple and brilliant student.

After he assumed the senior post in the Army, General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat was added to the WhatsApp group of 1973 batchmates and she was giving updates to his friends.

Raja Basin, a historian who accompanied Gen Rawat for a ''heritage walk'' in Shimla, remembers him as somebody who had an interest in knowing the history of Shimla and its heritage building. General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and I walked across the town for two hours in 2019.

"He was a down to earth and curious person. He was curious to know everything about Shimla."

When the General was in Shimla two years ago, Mr Chauhan and his friends could not meet the former due to security reasons.

Adhishrey Mohan Singh Shaktan, who was a school captain when Rawat visited St Edward's, said that the General encouraged him to join defence forces and serve the nation.

Mr Chauhan said, "It's a big loss for the country and Edwardians. We are in deep sorrow."