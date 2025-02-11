Nepal Students Pool Money For Friend's School Trip, Teacher Shares Adorable Video

A heartwarming video shared by Instagram user Me Sangye, a teacher at Small Heaven School, Nepal, has captured the internet's attention. The clip shows a touching moment inside a classroom where students come together to collect money for their friend, Prince, ensuring he won't miss out on a school trip. Overwhelmed by their kindness, Prince bursts into tears, unable to contain his emotions.

In the video, the teacher notices the students gathering money and asks one of them, "Pranav, what are you doing?" Curious, she further inquires, "What is this money for?" to which the students respond, "It is for Prince." Moved by their gesture, she offers to cover the trip expenses herself, saying, "I am going to pay for Prince's fee, you do not need to collect the money." However, the students insist on contributing and handing over the collected money to the teacher instead.

Deeply touched, the teacher later wrote: "It was heartwarming to witness camaraderie at its best today. These young, kind hearts reminded me that helping each other is one of the greatest things we can do as human beings. I hope these little angels continue their pure and innocent spirit and bless the world."

Watch the video here:

The video quickly gained traction online, with social media users praising the students' compassion and the teacher's role in nurturing such values.

One user commented: "You have taught them well! A real teacher goes beyond textbooks, exams, and classrooms."

Another added: "This is a life lesson. It doesn't matter if school lessons were disrupted-values like these are far more important."

Many were also touched by the school's fitting name, with a user writing: "It truly is a 'Small Heaven School,' just as it's been named."

Another heartwarming comment read: "Prince is the richest guy I've ever seen." And indeed, he won in life-not with money, but with true friendship.