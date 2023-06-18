CCTV Captures Shocking Attack On Karnataka Cop. They Jump On His Body

The critically injured cop has reportedly been admitted to a hospital.

A shocking security camera footage from Karnataka's Hassan district that emerged recently shows an off duty policeman being mercilessly attacked by a group of men.

The police constable, identified as Sharath, was reportedly at a friend's birthday party in Holenarasipura town on Thursday when he tried to intervene in a fight. A group of men then reportedly beat him up and chased him into a party hall, where they attacked him again. CCTV footage from inside the room shows them physically assaulting him, throwing stones at him, waving a machete, bashing him with a plastic chair, and brutally jumping on his motionless body after he falls to the ground.

The critically injured cop has reportedly been admitted to a hospital. This is the second incident of violence against a policeman in recent days. Earlier, a constable was mowed down by a speeding tractor in Kalaburagi.