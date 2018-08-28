CBSE To Provide Digital Certificates To Students In Flood-Hit Kerala

The students of CBSE-affiliated schools can retrieve their mark-sheets, migration certificate and pass certificate from CBSE's digital academic repository called ''Parinam Manjusha''.

All India | | Updated: August 28, 2018 08:35 IST
Students of 2004-2015 will have to visit DigiLocker website and retrieve their documents.

New Delhi: 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will help Kerala students get their education certificates back in case they might have lost them in the floods through its digital repository, said CBSE on Monday.

CBSE has 1,300 schools in Kerala affiliated to it. The students of these schools can retrieve their mark-sheets, migration certificate, and pass certificate from CBSE''s digital academic repository called ''Parinam Manjusha''.

This academic repository has been integrated with DigiLocker, a government storehouse of documents.

"The CBSE will re-send login-id and password of Parinam Manjusha/DigiLocker pertaining to students of the year 2016-2018 on their mobile numbers provided with Class X or XII data," CBSESecretary Anurag Tripathi said in a statement.

Students of 2004-2015 will have to visit DigiLocker website and link their Aadhaar to their account and retrieve their documents by entering their names, roll number and year of examination.

"In case any student finds a variation in the document, he/she may contact the CBSE Regional Office in Thiruvananthapuram immediately, giving roll number, name, class and year," the statement said.

In addition to these measures, the board has also extended the deadline for submitting school information at Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) for affiliated schools in Kerala, to September 30, 2018.

