Decision On Remaining Class 12 Board Exams On Thursday: CBSE To Top Court

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has informed the Supreme Court that it will take a decision on conducting remaining Class 12 examinations by Thursday.

“The decision making process is at an advance stage and would be finalised by Thursday,” the Solicitor General, appearing for the Central government and the CBSE, said today.

The hearing in the case has been deferred till 2PM Thursday.

Last week, the Board had told the top court it would take a decision “very shortly” after a group of parents sought quashing of the notification for conducting the remaining class 10 and 12 exams from July 1 to 15.

They demanded that the students be awarded marks based on an internal assessment or in line with marks allotted for practical exams.