CBSE Declares NEET Results, Cut-Offs Are Lower This Year Finally the wait is over. NEET, the medical entrance results have been declared by the CBSE

Share EMAIL PRINT NEET results declared on Monday. Over 13 lakh medical aspirants had appeared for it New Delhi: The arduous wait is finally over. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) - the examination for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country.



The results can be checked on the official websites: cbseneet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.



Over 13, 25, 000 candidates had appeared for NEET on May 6, at 2,225 centres across the country. The exam is conducted with the approval of the Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.



This year the cut-off for the admissions to MBBS and BDS courses is lower than last year. While the cut-off is 119 for the general category, for SC/ST and OBC categories it is 96. For candidates with special needs, the cut-off is between 107-118.



The NEET cut-off is calculated on the basis of percentile and not percentage. Percentile indicates the number of candidates a student is ahead of while percentage is the absolute marks obtained.



The Supreme Court today refused to stay the announcement of the results, while issuing a notice to the centre and the Medical Council of India, on fixing of the upper age limit for appearing in the examination. The top court has sought a detailed reply from the government and the MCI. The next date of hearing in the case is July 2. The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by medical aspirants, challenging the fixation of upper age limit for appearing in medical entrance examination.



The arduous wait is finally over. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday declared the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) - the examination for admission to medical and dental colleges across the country.The results can be checked on the official websites: cbseneet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.Over 13, 25, 000 candidates had appeared for NEET on May 6, at 2,225 centres across the country. The exam is conducted with the approval of the Medical Council of India and Dental Council of India in Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.This year the cut-off for the admissions to MBBS and BDS courses is lower than last year. While the cut-off is 119 for the general category, for SC/ST and OBC categories it is 96. For candidates with special needs, the cut-off is between 107-118. The NEET cut-off is calculated on the basis of percentile and not percentage. Percentile indicates the number of candidates a student is ahead of while percentage is the absolute marks obtained.The Supreme Court today refused to stay the announcement of the results, while issuing a notice to the centre and the Medical Council of India, on fixing of the upper age limit for appearing in the examination. The top court has sought a detailed reply from the government and the MCI. The next date of hearing in the case is July 2. The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by medical aspirants, challenging the fixation of upper age limit for appearing in medical entrance examination. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter