Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Tweets 'Gratitude' On Son's CBSE Class 12 Result

Sunita Kejriwal tweeted a message of "gratitude" after her son's CBSE Class 12 results were announced

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's son made his parents proud today after he scored a stunning 96.4 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 examination. Sunita Kejriwal tweeted a message of "high gratitude" after her son Pulkit Kejriwal's results were announced today.

Pulkit Kejriwal studied at a private school in Noida, a government official told PTI.

The tweet was liked by over 2,000 people and retweeted over 400 times. Several Delhi ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Satyender Jain congratulated Ms Kejriwal on Twitter.

With God's grace and well-wishers' blessings son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude 🙏🏼 - Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 2, 2019

Twitter was flooded with reactions with the AAP's Social Media Strategist Ankit Lal saying there will be a "party after his (Pulkit's) IIT result".

In 2014, the chief minister's daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, had also scored 96 per cent in her Class 12 CBSE examination. Later, she had cleared IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Arvind Kejriwal is also an IIT graduate.

Union Minister Smriti Irani too was a "gloating mom" today after her son Zohr Irani scored 94 per cent in Economics in the examination.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 results today. Around 13 lakh students had appeared for the examination.

The Class 12 examination began on February 16, earlier than previous years. The results, which are usually announced by the third week of May, were also announced earlier than scheduled.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Prakash Javadekar wished the students.

Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. My best wishes to them for their endeavours. Kudos also to their parents and teachers for the valuable support. - Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2019

Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from from Muzaffarnagar topped the exam this year. Both of them scored 499 out of 500 marks.

The results are available on the board's official website and its official results portal, cbseresults.nic.in.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.