CBI Team At Goa Hotel Where BJP Leader Sonali Phogat, Aides Stayed

Haryana politician Sonali Phogat died under mysterious circumstances in Goa last month. (File photo)

A Central Bureau of Investigation team investigating the mysterious death of Haryana politician Sonali Phogat in Goa last month today searched the rooms of the hotel where the BJP leader and her mail-aides stayed to collect evidence in connection with the case. The Goa police, which was investigating the case before it was handed over to the CBI, had sealed the rooms in the hotel, Grand Leonny, as part of its investigations.

The CBI team, officials said, will also collect documents and interact with the local police officials and doctors who had examined the former TV anchor after she was brought to the hospital.

The central probe agency has already taken the statement of Sonali Phogat's brothers in Haryana.

"The CBI team came to our house and recorded statement of our family. Later they went to our brother's house and recorded his statement," Sonali Phogat's brother Vatan Dhaka said.

The family of Sonali Phogat had earlier claimed a "conspiracy" behind her death and only a CBI probe can bring the truth out.

The Union Home Ministry handed over the case to the CBI after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recommended it in a letter.

A BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, Sonali Phogat, 43, died in Goa last month under suspicious circumstances and it is being treated as a case of murder.

So far, her male-aides Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh have been arrested along with three others in connection with the case.