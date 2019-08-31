CBI Takes Over Probe In UP Shelter Home Sexual Assault Case

This comes over a year after the Uttar Pradesh government recommended a CBI probe.

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of minor girls in a shelter home in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

The agency has registered two first information reports against Director Girija Tripathi and Superintendent Kanchan Lata Tripathi of the shelter.



This comes over a year after the Uttar Pradesh government recommended a CBI probe.

In August last year, authorities rescued 24 girls from the shelter home, which has 42 inmates.

A medical examination confirmed the sexual abuse of 34 inmates out of 42.

The matter came in the backdrop of the alleged sexual abuse of young girls at a state-funded shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur which led to a public outcry.

