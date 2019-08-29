CBI Seeks Sanction To Charge 3 Trinamool MPs In Narada Sting Op: Sources

Narada sting: Videos allegedly showed leaders of Mamata Banerjee's party accepting bribes

The CBI has asked for the Lok Sabha Speaker's permission to prosecute Trinamool Congress MPs including Sougata Roy and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in connection with the Narada sting operation of 2016, in which many leaders are seen allegedly accepting bribes.

CBI sources say the agency has written to Speaker Om Birla requesting sanction to act against Mr Roy, Ms Dastidar and Prasun Banerjee. Bengal Minister and former MP Subhendu Adhikari is also being investigated.

"We are yet to receive sanction. Once received, we will file the first charge-sheet in the Narada case naming the above four as an accused," a senior CBI officer told NDTV.

Mukul Roy, who quit the Trinamool in 2017 and joined the BJP, will not be named as an accused in the chargesheet, said sources, adding that the CBI would continue its probe against him.

In 2014, Matthew Samuel, the CEO of Narada News, conducted a sting operation posing as a businessman and was seen in the tapes offering money to many Trinamool Congress leaders. It came to be known as the "Narada" scandal.

The video clips, which surfaced before the 2016 Bengal election, allegedly showed Trinamool leaders accepting bribes.

The ruling BJP repeatedly targeted Bengal's ruling party with "Narada and Sarada (chit fund scam)" jibes while campaigning for the national election earlier this year. The Trinamool, which has been stunned by the BJP's impressive haul in the national election - 18 of 42 seats - will take another major blow to its image if more of its members are arrested in the run-up to the 2021 polls.

