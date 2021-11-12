CBI Seeks Sanction To Prosecute Former High Court Judge In Corruption Case

Justice SN Shukla retired in July 2020. (File)

The CBI has sought sanction from the Allahabad High Court to prosecute former Allahabad High Court judge SN Shukla in the infamous medical college admission corruption case involving higher judiciary.

The CBI had registered a corruption case on December 4, 2019 against then sitting Allahabad High Court judge Shri Narayan Shukla along with IM Quddusi, retired Chhattisgarh High Court judge and four others for obtaining a favourable order to a Lucknow-based medical college in lieu of illegal gratification.

As the Supreme Court's in-house probe revealed gross misconduct on the part of Justice SN Shukla, then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had recommended for his impeachment in 2018 but he wasn't impeached even though Justice Misra's predecessor Justice Ranjan Gogoi followed it up with the central government.

The agency had alleged, "A conspiracy was hatched at New Delhi between BP Yadav, Chairman of Lucknow-based Prasad Educational Trust, IM Quddusi, retired Justice of Hon'ble High Court of Chhattisgarh, Bhawana Pandey, a private person through Sudhir Giri of Venkateshwara Medical College (Meerut) in order to obtain a favourable order from Justice Shri Narayan Shula of High Court of Allahabad at Lucknow Bench by corrupt and illegal means. In furtherance of said conspiracy IM Quddusi engaged Justice Shri Narayan Shukla, for managing the matter."

Prasad Institute of Medical Science was debarred by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from admitting medical students for two years (2017-2019) because of substandard facilities and non-fulfilment of the required criteria in May 2017.

The Health Ministry had also directed the Medical Council of India (MCI) to encash the Rs 2 crore bank guarantee submitted by Prasad Institute.

In order to obtain a favourable order, Prasad Institute withdrew its plea against the Health Ministry order pending before the Supreme Court on August 24, 2017 to move the Allahabad High Court.

Subsequently, the investigation revealed "IM Quddusi and BP Yadav met Justice Narayan Shukla on the morning of August 25, 2017 at his residence in Lucknow regarding the matter and delivered illegal gratification", sources told NDTV.

On the same day, a bench comprising of then Allahabad High Court Judge SN Shukla heard Prasad Institute's plea and ordered "we hereby direct to list this matter on 31.08.2017, in the meanwhile the petitioner's college shall not be delisted from the list of colleges notified for counselling till the next date of listing i.e. 31.08.2017. Further, the encashment of the Bank Guarantee is also stayed till next date of listing."

The Medical Council of India challenged this order in the Supreme Court, and the top court, while directing the bank guarantee not to be encashed, disposed the matter pending before the Bench of Justice SN Shukla in Allahabad High Court.

Sources added "After the aforesaid developments, BP Yadav pursued with IM Quddusi to get back the illegal gratification paid to Justice Shri Narayan Shukla and part of the illegal gratification was returned."

As the investigation has revealed the involvement of then High Court Judge SN Shukla in the aforesaid offence, the agency has decided to chargesheet him as accused and has sought sanction from the Allahabad High Court.