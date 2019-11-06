CBI Searches House Of Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA In Alleged Fraud Case

The CBI carried out a search at the house of Congress MLA Raghuraj Singh Kansan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out a search at the house of Congress MLA Raghuraj Singh Kansana in Madhya Pradesh's Morena in connection with an alleged bank fraud case in which his nephew is an accused, officials said on Wednesday.

Mr Kansana's nephew Kushal Singh has been named by the CBI for allegedly taking a loan from UCO Bank using forged documents and causing a loss of Rs 8.08 crore to the public sector bank.

"My nephew runs a warehouse for which he had taken a loan. The CBI team had come to our ancestral house in Morena, Madhya Pradesh to seek documents. The bank manager is an accused in the case. This could be a political conspiracy to defame me," Mr Kansana said.

The CBI also searched the warehouse owned by Mr Kushal. Besides Mr Kushal, the agency has named then chief manager RK Sinha as an accused in the case.

"The warehouse owner fraudulently issued receipts in the name of different people for taking loan against those receipts and illegally released and removed pledged goods without having the release orders from UCO Bank," an official said, quoting the First Information Report (FIR).

He said most of such receipts were issued in the names of the warehouse owner's employees and relatives.

During inspection of stock by a team appointed by the zonal office, it was found that the stock of commodities was much less than what the warehouse submitted to the bank, he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.