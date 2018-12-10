Christian Michel Not Cooperating, Says CBI, Gets 5 More Days Of Custody

The CBI is questioning Christian Michel in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal

The CBI custody of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal, has been extended by five days by the special court. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is questioning the British national in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal, had asked for nine days citing "non-cooperation".

"He has been evasive in giving answers during interrogation," an officer told the court.

Michel's lawyer had opposed the CBI plea for further custody saying the agency has no incriminating evidence against him. A fresh request for his bail has also been filed.

The CBI, however, agreed to provide consular access to the accused. "We have allowed their plea of keeping their own counsel," the judge said. The court has fixed 30 minutes each in morning and evening for his counsel.

Christian Michel had been on the run from Indian authorities in the UAE for more than a year. India had put in an extradition request for Michel in March 2017.

Michel, 54, is one of the three alleged middlemen being investigated over charges of organising bribes for politicians and bureaucrats to push the chopper deal in India when the Congress-led UPA was in power. The deal involved 12 luxury choppers from AgustaWestland.

