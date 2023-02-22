CBI Files Corruption Case Against Former High Court Judge SN Shukla

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case against former Allahabad High Court judge SN Shukla and his wife for allegedly amassing asset's worth Rs 2.45 crore disproportionate to his known source of income during his tenure as judge of the High Court between 2014-19.

This is the second corruption case against the former judge.

The premier investigating agency had registered a corruption case on December 4, 2019 against the then sitting Allahabad High Court judge SN Shukla along with IM Quddusi, retired Chhattisgarh High Court judge and four others for obtaining a favourable order to a Lucknow-based medical college in lieu of money.

As the Supreme Court's in-house probe revealed gross misconduct on the part of Justice SN Shukla, then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had recommended for his impeachment in 2018 but he wasn't impeached even though Justice Misra's successor Justice Ranjan Gogoi followed it up with the central government.

Justice SN Shukla retired in July 2020.