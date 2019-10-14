CBI Charges 7 Members Of WhatsApp Groups Sharing Child Porn

All seven have been charged by the agency, the officials said. (Representational)

The CBI has charged seven persons for allegedly being part of international WhatsApp groups in which child porn images were being shared, officials said Monday.

The case was registered after a preliminary inquiry on the basis of an a note verbale (diplomatic communication) received from Embassy of Germany in the International Police Cooperation Cell (IPCC) of the CBI on January 31, 2019.

Germany had informed about Sasche Treppke, who was sentenced to five years in prison in that country for involvement in sexual abuse of children and distributing child pornography.

It emerged during the investigation that he was part of 29 WhatsApp groups where child porn was being shared.

These groups have seven Indian mobile numbers too, they said.

All seven have been charged by the agency, the officials said.

