CBI Challenges Karnataka Government Move On DK Shivakumar Investigation

DK Shivakumar said the Congress will give a befitting response in court (File/PTI)

The Central Bureau of Investigation has approached the Karnataka High Court against the state government's decision to take away the disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar from the agency.

The High Court will hear the matter shortly today.

Asked about the CBI's court move, Mr Shivakumar said, "They want to harass me intentionally. The government has taken a stand and referred the matter to the Lokayukta. After withdrawing too, they issued notices to those associated with me... It clearly shows this is politically motivated. No action is taken against BJP leaders."

"There is a limit to the harassment. I know who is behind this. But the clock will turn. I don't know what they want to do. I am ready. I have been put behind bars. You saw how people supported me. I will fight for justice," he further said, adding that the party will give a befitting response in court.

Last year, the Karnataka cabinet moved to withdraw consent for a CBI investigation against DK Shivakumar in a disproportionate assets case, calling the decision illegal.

The cabinet deemed the previous BJP government's consent to the CBI to investigate the case against Mr Shivakumar as not being per law and decided to withdraw the sanction.

The state opposition parties - the BJP and the JDS - protested the decision.

They accused the government of going against the law and taking an "immoral" decision to protect Mr Shivakumar.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had claimed that former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa gave consent to the CBI probe "illegally" even before the Advocate General gave his opinion.

Mr Yediyurappa responded to the charge and said that the Enforcement Directorate, which probed the case, had written to the government stating that Mr Shivakumar violated the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and shared information with the CBI, requesting the government to take suitable action.

He also pointed out that the grant of permission was upheld by the Karnataka High Court and that once an investigation is initiated, no authority can withdraw it.

He called the Congress government's decision to withdraw the sanction "without jurisdiction and illegal". CM Siddaramaiah committed an "unpardonable mistake" and "betrayed the people" with the decision which is aimed at protecting Mr Shivakumar, Mr Yediyurappa said.