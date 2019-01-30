CBI Cases Against 5 HAL Officials For Misappropriation Of Rs.13 Crore

The CBI has filed cases against accused for cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery, criminal misconduct.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered five cases against Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) senior Manager Bhabhen Maitra and others for misappropriating funds to the tune of Rs 13 crore between 2013 and 2018.

The agency registered the cases on the basis of a complaint by Uday Kumat Rout, Manager (Vigilance) of the HAL Engine Department, late on Tuesday, a CBI official said.

Besides Maitra, a senior manager of the Finance Department from Rout's division, the CBI has also filed a case against Assistant (Finance/Accounts) Abinash Kumar Sarkar and several officials, contractual employees of HAL and a few contractors.

Maitra was placed under suspension last year.

Rout in his complaint against the officials from HAL's finance section alleged that the scam occurred between January 2013 and August 2018.

He said preliminary scrutiny of payment vouchers from that period revealed that payments of more than Rs 13 crore was made without any supporting documents.

The CBI has also filed cases against the accused for cheating, criminal conspiracy, forgery, criminal misconduct and misappropriation by public servants.