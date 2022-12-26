CBI Case Against Unqualified Foreign Medical Graduates Practicing Medicine In India

CBI sources said many of the candidates got registrations to practice in Bihar, Assam and UP

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against officials of the National Medical Council and 14 state medical councils for helping 73 unqualified foreign medical graduates to practice medicine in India.

A foreign medical graduate must qualify the exam and screening test to get provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission or the state councils if they want to make a career in medicine in India.

The Health Ministry during its investigation has identified 73 foreign medical graduates who have not qualified the exam as per the National Board of Examination records, but have got registered with various medical councils across states.

"Such fraudulent and fake registration by non-qualified persons will be detrimental to the health and well-being of citizens. It has inter-state ramifications in the health sector. It also involves many states spread across the country," the Health Ministry said in its complaint to the CBI.

Most of these candidates studied in Russia, Ukraine and China between 2011 and 2022.

Based on the Health Ministry's complaint, the CBI filed charges against the officials for alleged corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating.

"These 73 students who are not qualified to practice medicine in India bribed officials of medical councils and registered themselves," a CBI source told NDTV.

CBI sources said many of these candidates got registrations to practice medicine in Bihar, Assam and Uttar Pradesh.