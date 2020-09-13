CBI Case Against 2 GST Officials For Allegedly Demanding Rs 5 Crore Bribe

The arrests were made following a 11-month-long preliminary enquiry. (Representational image)

The CBI has filed a case against two top officers formerly with the tax anti-evasion wing of the GST for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs five crore to settle a case probed by them, officials said on Saturday.

The officials -- ex-deputy commissioner service tax anti-evasion in GST Department Sudha Rani Chilaka and department superintendent Sreenivasa Gandhi Bollineni -- posted in Hyderabad had, on April 15, 2019, accepted Rs 10 lakh from a company, Infiniti Metal Products India Ltd, which was facing a probe in tax credit issue, they said.

The arrests were made following a 11-month-long preliminary enquiry during which the probe agency gathered enough prima facie material to proceed against the officials.

The CBI sought permission from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to proceed against the officials which was accorded to the agency in March this year, news agency PTI reported.

Bollineni Gandhi has investigated several key cases while with the Enforcement directorate like the Rs 100 crore demonetisation fraud case booked against Hyderabad's Musaddilal Jewellers and PMLA cases against mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy.

In 2019, Bollineni Gandhi and his wife were charged in a disproportionate assets case to the tune of Rs 3 his crore.

With inputs from PTI