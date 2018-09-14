CBI Arrests Ayush Ministry's Under Secretary For Allegedly Taking Bribe

RK Khatri was arrested while allegedly accepting the bribe from a clearing and forwarding agent, they said.

September 14, 2018
CBI arrested an official in Ayush Ministry for allegedly taking a Rs 10 lakh bribe (Representational)

New Delhi: 

The CBI on Friday arrested an under-secretary in the Ayush Ministry for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh, officials said.

RK Khatri, who holds the additional charge of the post of managing director of Indian Medicine and Pharmaceutical Corporation under the ministry, was arrested while allegedly accepting the bribe from a clearing and forwarding agent, they said.

The agent had approached the CBI with a complaint, alleging that RK Khatri had demanded the bribe for clearing his pending bills and allowing him to continue with his work, they said.

The agency is carrying out searches at the office and residential premises of the officer, they said.

