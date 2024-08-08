CBI Arrests Probe Agency ED Official Over Rs 20 Lakh Bribe

The arrested probe agency official was found accepting a bribe from a jeweller (representational).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested an Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for accepting bribes of Rs 20 lakh in the national capital.

The arrested ED official has been identified as Sandeep Singh Yadav. He was accepting a bribe from a jeweller in lieu of giving relief to the jeweller's son in the case registered in ED.

A senior CBI official confirmed that the ED official has been arrested from the Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi.

CBI received a complaint and acting on the same, a trap was laid and the ED official was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

CBI is in the process of getting an FIR registered in the case, said officials.

More updates on the matter are awaited.

Notably, in Aug 2023, the CBI arrested an Assistant Director of ED along with six other officials for accepting bribes of Rs 5 crore to save Delhi businessman Aman Dhall in the Delhi liquor scam case.

