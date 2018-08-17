CBI Arrests Man For Taking Rs 10 Lakh Bribe On Behalf Of Police Offficial

The bribe was being demanded from the complainant for diluting the case, says CBI. (File)

The CBI has arrested a middleman while he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 10 lakh on behalf of a Punjab police inspector general posted in Ferozepur, officials said today.

The action was taken on the complaint of a retired SSP of Vigilance Bureau Patiala, Punjab.

"It was alleged that the complainant was being falsely implicated in a case registered against him, for which an SIT was formed by IGP, Ferozepur. It was further alleged that the SIT had searched the house of the complainant and seized certain documents and articles," a CBI spokesperson said.

He said it was also alleged that the bribe was being demanded from the complainant for diluting the case and for returning the seized documents and articles.

On getting inputs about the planned transaction, the agency laid a trap and arrested Ashok Goyal in Ludhiana while allegedly receiving the bribe of Rs 10 lakh on behalf of IGP, Ferozepur Range.

The agency carried out searches at the office-cum residence of the Inspector General and seized some documents.

"Searches conducted at the house of private person also led to the recovery of Rs 5 lakh which was allegedly accepted as first installment of bribe at Chandigarh," the spokesperson said.