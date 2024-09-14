CBI Arrests RG Kar Ex Principal, Cop Over Alleged Bid To Destroy Evidence

Sandeep Ghosh was the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

The former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and the station house officer (SHO) who initially investigated the rape and murder of a trainee doctor have been arrested by the CBI for allegedly misleading investigators and trying to hide evidence.

With their actions, the former principal Sandip Ghosh and the police officer allegedly tried to sabotage the investigation into the rape and murder case, which had sparked outrage across the nation.

The arrests came hours after protesting doctors returned from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's house without meeting her after she denied their request to live-stream the meeting.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been questioning Sandip Ghosh over alleged financial irregularities, has added rape and murder charges against him.

The trainee doctor was raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College on August 9. The key suspect, Sanjay Roy, was seen on CCTV during investigation after the trainee doctor's body was found. The CBI has already conducted a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, but could not conduct a narco analysis test after he did not give consent, which is needed as per the law.

The CBI took over the case from the Kolkata Police on the Calcutta High Court's order.

Sanjay Roy, who was a civic volunteer at the hospital, had gone to the red light area Sonagachi on August 8 night. There, he drank alcohol and visited two brothels one after another, sources had said. He then went to the hospital after midnight. He was arrested based on CCTV footage in which he was seen entering and leaving the seminar hall.

The CBI had also questioned Anup Dutta, an assistant sub-inspector and member of the city police welfare board. Mr Dutta's proximity to Sanjay Roy was suspected to have led CBI officers to understand how Sanjay Roy could have had free access to police barracks where he stayed, and within an institution like RG Kar where he could move around freely at all times of the day.

Earlier today, Ms Banerjee did not allow the protesting doctors' demand for live-stream of their meeting, citing the RG Kar Medical College case is being heard in the Supreme Court.

"I am requesting, please come and talk as you had requested for today's meeting. At least come and have tea with me. Why are you disrespecting me? I keep waiting, but it seems you don't want to meet. Forget politics for now... I will sign the minutes of the meeting, but there will be no live-streaming. It can happen only after Supreme Court permission," Ms Banerjee said.