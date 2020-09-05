CBI Arrests Bank Of Baroda Official For Taking Bribe To Clear Farmer's Loan

The accused have been charged by CBI for receiving a bribe of Rs 75,000

The CBI has arrested a branch manager of Bank of Baroda for allegedly taking bribe from a farmer for clearing his agriculture loan, officials said Friday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at the residence of accused branch manager Kiran Thakre of Parola Branch, Jalgaon in Maharashtra and an agent during which Rs 10 lakh was recovered in cash.

The CBI had charged the two for receiving a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant for sanction and disbursement of agriculture loan of Rs 7.10 lakh to the farmer who gave a complaint to the agency, they said.

"During investigation, it was revealed that one agent (private person) also allegedly demanded bribe of Rs 25,000 for processing the said matter. It was further alleged that the bribe amount was later negotiated and was fixed at Rs.75,000 (Rs 50,000 for the Manager and Rs 25,000 for the agent)," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said.

The branch manager allegedly took a blank cheque from the farmer for clearing his loan, Mr Gaur said, terming it a "unique modus operandi" in bribery cases.

An amount of Rs 75,000 was withdrawn through the agent.

The cheque was recovered along with loan file during the searches at the residence, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)