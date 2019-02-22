CBI Allowed By Centre To Prosecute P Chidambaram In INX Media Case: Sources

P Chidambaram and his son, Karti, were recently questioned in the case.

The central government has given the CBI permission to prosecute former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in a money laundering case related to INX Media, sources said. The central probe agency had placed a request in this regard on January 21.

Sources said the CBI is expected to file a chargesheet against Mr Chidambaram over the next few days.

Earlier this month, the former Union Minister and his son, Karti, were both questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged money trail arising from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance obtained by the group during the United Progressive Alliance's rule in 2007.

ED officials said Mr Chidambaram was asked about his meetings with company owners Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and the reason why their company was given clearance to the tune of Rs. 305 crore in overseas funds at a time when he was heading the Finance Ministry. He was questioned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

While allegations of corruption and violation of rules in granting FIPB clearance to INX Media is being investigated by the CBI, the ED is looking into charges of money laundering.

The CBI had arrested Karti Chidambaram in this connection last year, but he was let out on bail soon after. It is alleged that he received a bribe in return for burying a tax probe into funds sourced from Mauritius in violation of FIPB rules.

Indrani Mukerjea - who faces trial for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora - had recently approached a Delhi court with a petition to turn approver in the case against Mr Chidambaram and his son. She appeared before Special Judge Sunil Rana through video conferencing, following which the Delhi Legal Service Authority was told to appoint a counsel on her behalf.