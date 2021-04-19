'Misappropriation' Of Rs 207 Crore Detected In Delhi Shelter Board: CBI

DUSIB officials couldn't provide documents, CBI sources said (File)

A case against unknown officials of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and Bank of Baroda has been registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged "misappropriation" of Rs 207 crore.

The first information report or FIR accessed by NDTV reads that the board had shown an investment of Rs 214 crores in 112 fixed deposits in Bank of Baroda between last September and March 31 this year.

"...but the preliminary investigation has revealed that only three of these FDRs (fixed deposit receipts) worth Rs 6.01 crore are genuine and the remaining 109 FDRs of Rs 207 crore are fake and not issued in the name of DUSIB," the FIR said.

The agency has alleged that an account in the name of the board was opened in the bank in October 2020 on the basis of fake documents and the money was "misappropriated".

Formed in 2010, DUSIB functions under the Delhi government. It works to improve the living conditions and civic amenities in the slum areas of the national capital. It also oversees construction and allotment of alternative housing for slum dwellers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the chairperson of the board.

Sources in CBI told NDTV: "The agency conducted searches at the office of DUSIB, Bank of Baroda, Paharganj branch, and at the residence of the Bank Manager, Paharganj, and recovered incriminating materials including the fake documents used to open bank accounts."

Sources also added that the officials of DUSIB couldn't provide the original copies of FDRs and they had only the A4 copies of the said 112 FDRs.