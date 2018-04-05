Cauvery Issue: DMK's Shutdown Call Brings Life To A Standstill In Tamil Nadu

Traffic on key roads in Chennai came to a standstill. Sea of protesters of the DMK and other opposition parties, carrying flags moved towards the Marina beach, breaking police cordons.
Leaders from all political parties, including Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK), Viduthalai Thamizh Puligal Katchi (VTPK) and Social Democratic Party of India and MDMK joined the protests against the Centre over their delay in setting up the CMB.
Comments
In Chennai, very few government buses were seen on the roads while most autorickshaws stayed away; private taxi services, however, were available. Suburban and long distance trains ran as usual, a Southern Railway official told the IANS. There were reports of brief protests on the rail tracks in Salem and Tirunelvelli but the police dispersed protesters.
In the hosiery town of Tiruppur, units were closed in support of the strike and businesses in Erode, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram were also shut.
In neighbouring Puducherry, transport services were affected while three buses belonging to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation were damaged. The Puducherry government, on Thursday, moved to Supreme Court, with an interlocutory application seeking direction to the Centre to implement Cauvery water verdict immediately. On April 2, the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately act on the Cauvery issue.