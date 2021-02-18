Cause Of Death Uncertain: UP Top Cop After Autopsy On 2 Unnao Girls

Six police teams have been constituted for the probe, the police chief said (Representational)

No injury marks have been found on the bodies of the two teenage girls who were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and the cause of their death could not be ascertained in the autopsy, Uttar Pradesh Police Chief Hitesh Chandra Awasthi said on Thursday.

A third girl, who was found in a field along with the two, is undergoing treatment at a Kanpur hospital and her condition is "critical but stable", he said.

"The postmortem examinations of the two girls was done by a panel of doctors and no injury before death or external injuries were found on their bodies. The cause of death could not be ascertained and viscera sample has been preserved for chemical analysis. We are taking help from forensic experts and looking into all possibilities," Mr Awasthi said.

A medical bulletin issued by the Kanpur hospital treating the third girl has noted it is a suspected case of poisoning, the police chief said.

The three girls, aged 15, 14 and 16, left their homes to collect fodder on Wednesday evening. Their family members went out to look for them after they didn't return home and found them tied at a field in Babuhara village in Asoha, around 36 km south of Lucknow.

The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a local hospital where the two of them were declared dead on arrival, while the third was rushed to the Unnao hospital and later referred to Kanpur.

The police chief said six police teams have been constituted and senior officials are supervising the probe.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)