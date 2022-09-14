Caught On Camera: Woman Crashes Scooter At A Petrol Pump, Hurts Two

The entire episode was captured on a petrol pump's CCTV

Accidents can happen anytime and anywhere. Now, a new video has surfaced on social media, capturing an accident. It shows a woman who appears to be learning how to ride a scooter crashing into an attendant at the fueling station. The scooter also pushes another two-wheeler due to which the rider loses her balance and falls. The entire episode was captured on a petrol pump's CCTV.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed the man driver handed over the scooter to the girl just before she loses control and suddenly smashed her scooter into the attendant and another woman present at the fueling station. The video was posted on Reddit by user u/frosted_bite, with the caption, “How does such people end up with a license.”

Watch the video here:

Soon after falling off the scooter, the woman is seen getting up and talking to her companion as if nothing happened. The video was posted 6 hours ago, and the post received 202 comments and 9,800 upvotes.

On the forum, many users blamed the man for not turning off the bike before handing it to the learner. “Mistake on the fathers part by not turning off the bike before handing it to his daughter.” Another user wrote, “But she wasn't driving she's just a little girl. The dumbass parent got off and handed it to her to take it forward.” A third comment read, “I bet, she is a kid. She can't have a DL.”

A few months ago, another accident was captured in a video. It shows a woman and her passenger falling off a scooter in the middle of the road on their own but blaming the biker behind them for the mishap. The entire episode was recorded on a body camera.



