Caste Should Not Be Mentioned In Arrest Memos: Rajasthan High Court

The high court directed police not to write caste of an accused in bail bonds or arrest memos

The Rajasthan High Court has ordered that caste should not be mentioned in arrest memos and bail bonds, observing that identity of an individual is known by parentage and not by caste.



Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma noted in his order that neither the CrPC nor the Constitution provides that a person be identified by his caste.



"State should strive towards a casteless society. However, state functionaries instead insist on mentioning caste," Mr Sharma said.



The bench directed police not to write the caste of an accused either in bail bonds or arrest memos.



