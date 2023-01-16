Case Filed Over Remarks On Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni's Daughters: Women's Body Head

The culprits will be arrested very soon, said Swati Maliwal. (File)

Police here have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly making indecent comments on social media on the daughters of India cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Maliwal shared the copy of the FIR and said the culprits will be arrested soon.

"After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of @ImVKohli and @MSDhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars," she tweeted in Hindi.

