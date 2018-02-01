Case Filed Against VHP Functionary For Provocative Statement Police today said they have suo motu (on their own) registered a case against Dakshina Kannada VHP district president Jagadish Shenava for promoting enmity between different groups.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Police said they have registered a case against Dakshina Kannada VHP leader. (Representational image) Mangaluru: A case has been registered against a district VHP functionary for making alleged provocative public statement over the recent killing of a Muslim man here.



Police today said they have suo motu (on their own) registered a case against Dakshina Kannada VHP district president Jagadish Shenava for promoting enmity between different groups.



Speaking at a book release function last week, Mr Shenava had made the 'provocative' statement on the fatal attack on Abdul Basheer on January 3 in an apparent retaliation to the killing of a Bajrang Dal member Deepak Rao in the city on the same day.



He had then said he would not be bothered even if the police filed a case against him for the remarks.



The speech had drawn flak from various quarters and JD-S and Popular Front of India had demanded action against Shenava.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



A case has been registered against a district VHP functionary for making alleged provocative public statement over the recent killing of a Muslim man here.Police today said they have suo motu (on their own) registered a case against Dakshina Kannada VHP district president Jagadish Shenava for promoting enmity between different groups.Speaking at a book release function last week, Mr Shenava had made the 'provocative' statement on the fatal attack on Abdul Basheer on January 3 in an apparent retaliation to the killing of a Bajrang Dal member Deepak Rao in the city on the same day.He had then said he would not be bothered even if the police filed a case against him for the remarks. The speech had drawn flak from various quarters and JD-S and Popular Front of India had demanded action against Shenava.