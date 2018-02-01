Case Filed Against VHP Functionary For Provocative Statement

Police today said they have suo motu (on their own) registered a case against Dakshina Kannada VHP district president Jagadish Shenava for promoting enmity between different groups.

All India | | Updated: February 01, 2018 03:35 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Case Filed Against VHP Functionary For Provocative Statement

Police said they have registered a case against Dakshina Kannada VHP leader. (Representational image)

Mangaluru:  A case has been registered against a district VHP functionary for making alleged provocative public statement over the recent killing of a Muslim man here.

Police today said they have suo motu (on their own) registered a case against Dakshina Kannada VHP district president Jagadish Shenava for promoting enmity between different groups.

Speaking at a book release function last week, Mr Shenava had made the 'provocative' statement on the fatal attack on Abdul Basheer on January 3 in an apparent retaliation to the killing of a Bajrang Dal member Deepak Rao in the city on the same day.

He had then said he would not be bothered even if the police filed a case against him for the remarks.

Comments
Close [X]
The speech had drawn flak from various quarters and JD-S and Popular Front of India had demanded action against Shenava.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

VHPhate speech

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
LIVE TVBudget 2018ICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDealsGDP Growth

................................ Advertisement ................................