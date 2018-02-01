Case Filed Against VHP Functionary For Provocative Statement

Police today said they have suo motu (on their own) registered a case against Dakshina Kannada VHP district president Jagadish Shenava for promoting enmity between different groups.
Speaking at a book release function last week, Mr Shenava had made the 'provocative' statement on the fatal attack on Abdul Basheer on January 3 in an apparent retaliation to the killing of a Bajrang Dal member Deepak Rao in the city on the same day.
He had then said he would not be bothered even if the police filed a case against him for the remarks.
