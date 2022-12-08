Corruption Case Against Bihar Cop Amit Lodha Who Inspired Netflix Show 'Khakee'

Amit Lodha, the Bihar IPS officer, who won accolades after the release of the Netflix series "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter" has been charged by Bihar Police for corruption and allegedly using his position for financial gains.

According to the complaint filed by the Economic Offences Wing of the Bihar Police, Lodha made a deal with the production house Friday Story Teller while he was serving as an IPS officer. His deal with the production house was allegedly worth Re 1. But cops claim there was a transaction of Rs 49 lakh in his wife's account.

Some of the money in the wife's account was deposited even before the deal with Netflix was finalised, sources in the police said.

The series 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter" is the story of how the police caught a notorious gangster who had created a reign of terror in Bihar's Sheikhpura. The web series is based on Lodha's book 'Bihar Diaries: The True Story of How Bihar's Most Dangerous Criminal Was Caught'.

The FIR against Lodha states that Lodha had been earning "illicitly" ever since he was posted as Inspector General of Police in Gaya.

"Amit Lodha is not an established story writer neither he was authorised nor permitted to write book and use same for commercial purpose," states the complaint.

He has been booked under several sections of the prevention of money act.