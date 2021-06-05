Case Filed Against Bihar Man For Being Cruel To His Pet Dog: Police

A police complaint has been filed against over animal abuse in Muzaffarpur. (Representational)

A case has been filed against a man in Bihar's Muzaffarpur for meting out cruel treatment to his pet dog which lost an eye upon being thrashed by his owner, police said on Friday.

A case was filed on Thursday against Raj Kumar under various sections of the animal cruelty act, police official Bhagirath Prasad.

He said the case was registered based upon the complaint of Sumant Shekhar, an animal rights activist, who has alleged that Raj Kumar was taking poor care of his dog which had its coat infested with worms.

Shekhar claimed that he had visited Raj Kumar's house upon hearing that his dog had lost an eye when the owner recently unleashed his fury on the pet.

The animal rights activist also alleged that the owner of the dog misbehaved with him when he visited his house to enquire about the condition of the pet.