Case Filed Against Cop And His Brother For Gang-Raping Woman In UP: Police

A police constable and his brother were booked for allegedly gang-raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the woman, who is a resident of Saharanpur district, wrote a letter to the superintendent of police alleging that the accused constable had promised to marry her after they came in contact with each other.

She alleged that the accused took her to different hotels and continued to rape her following which she became pregnant twice, they said.

The woman also alleged that about six months ago she had lodged a complaint against the accused person at a police station. However, the accused constable on January 25 this year made her give an affidavit regarding their marriage to the police. After this, he took her to Shamli at the residence of his elder brother, police said.

The woman, in her complaint, said the accused person and his brother both raped her at gunpoint there, they said.

Police said a case has been registered in this connection investigation launched.

