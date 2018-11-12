Case Dismissed? Government's Top Law Officer Takes On Chief Justice, Wins

KK Venugopal was representing the Rajasthan government in case involving the payment of interest in case of delay in depositing entry tax by a company.

Updated: November 12, 2018 19:57 IST
KK Venugopal was furious and reacted strongly to the dismissal of the petition

New Delhi: 

The government's top law officer, KK Venugopal, today was not pleased when Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi dismissed his petition even before he could present his case. The argument, instead, took place with the judge. Result - Justice Gogoi, who till date has never reversed his decisions, agreed to hear the matter once the pending cases are decided.

Mr Venugopal was representing the Rajasthan government in case involving the payment of interest in case of delay in depositing entry tax by a company. But before he could begin, a bench led by the Chief Justice Bench said the case was dismissed.

Mr Venugopal was furious. "I cannot think of any Supreme Court Bench dismissing a case without hearing the sides. Many clients come from far away parts of the country, and the Chief Justice says dismissed?" he said.

"You cannot dismiss the petition. It is related to revenue of a state. Why the CJI bench is hesitating to issue notice? I do not think the Chief Justice of India has read the petition," he added.

"Do not presume we didn't see the file... We might have misread it but we read it," the Chief Justice retorted.

