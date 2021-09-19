Case Against Unknown Persons For Removing Tricolour From J&K Building

Unknown persons removed flag from atop a building in Kotranka, police said. (Representational)

A case was registered against unidentified persons for allegedly removing the national flag atop a building in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

"An application was forwarded to Police Station Kandi by the Naib Tehsildar Kotranka wherein it was stated that it was reported in some sections of social media that unknown persons had removed the national flag from atop the building of Dak Bungalow, Kotranka on the intervening night of September 17 and 18 (early on Saturday)," police said in a statement.

The police said an FIR under section 2(a) of the prevention of insults to National Honour Act has been registered at Kandi and investigation initiated.

