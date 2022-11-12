Case Against Terrorists For Threatening Journalists Online In Jammu And Kashmir

TRF had issued an online threat to a few media houses in the valley. (Representational)

Police on Saturday filed a case against terrorists and handlers belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one of its offshoots for sending threat letters to journalists in Kashmir.

"Case registered against handlers, active terrorists & OGWs of terror outfit LeT & its offshoot TRF for online publication & dissemination of a direct threat letter to Journalists & reporters based in Kashmir."

"FIR No. 82/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 505, 153B, 124A & 506 IPC in Shergari PS," Srinagar Police wrote on Twitter.

TRF or The Resistance Front, which is believed to be a shadow of the LeT outfit, had issued an online threat to a few media houses in the valley "for their traitorous" acts and "nexus with fascist Indian regime."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)