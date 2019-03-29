Case Against SP Leader For Alleged Sexist Remarks Against Jaya Prada

Sexist remark against Jaya Prada by SP leader Firoz Khan was widely criticized on social media

A case was filed against Firoz Khan, the Samajwadi Party leader, for allegedly making sexist remarks against actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, who recently switched over to the BJP. The Uttar Pradesh police said that an investigation into the case has been started on Thursday.

In a video that went viral, Firoz Khan had allegedly said that Jaya Prada would "enthral" the people of Rampur, from where she is contesting, with her "ghungaroos and thumkas". In the video, he seemed to be referring to Jaya Prada saying, "Rampur ki shaamein rangeen ho jaayengi ab jab chunavi mahual chalega (Rampur''s evenings will turn colourful this election season)."

His misogynistic comment was criticized by people on social media as extremely demeaning.

Refuting the allegations, Firoz Khan today said, "My statement has been distorted...I had no intention of disrespecting women or laugh at them...she (Jaya Prada) is a celebrity, the entire country has praised her and she has also won many awards."

The SP leader claimed that he had in fact "praised" Jaya Prada. "When she goes for campaigning, people may ask her to say dialogues from her old films and she may oblige them," Firoz Khan told news agency PTI.

Taking note of Firoz Khan's remarks, the National Commission for Women issued a notice to him on Thursday and sought an explanation.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier issued a statement saying, "No party worker should make indecent comments on women. The SP has always believed in respecting women."

Jaya Prada had represented Rampur twice in the Lok Sabha - in 2004 and 2009 - as a member of Akhilesh Yadav's party.



