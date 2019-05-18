Olympian Rower Dattu Bhokanal Charged For Allegedly Harassing Wife

Dattu Bhokanal was the only rower to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Olympian and Asian Games medallist Dattu Baban Bhokanal has been charged for allegedly harassing his wife physically and mentally between December 22, 2017 and March 3 this year, a Nashik police official said on Friday.

Dattu Bhokanal's wife, who is a police constable with Nashik Rural police, had lodged a complaint on Thursday night following which a case was registered for cruelty, cheating of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

Dattu Bhokanal, a rower with the Army, is a resident of Talegaon in Chandvad tehsil of Nashik, he said.

"According to the complaint, he married the woman as per Hindu rituals and had promised her two times that he would marry her in a proper and public manner only to backtrack," the official said.

He said the complaint was being probed and no arrest has been made so far.

Dattu Bhokanal was the only rower to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics, and also won gold gold in the 2018 Asian Games in Men's Quadruple sculls.

