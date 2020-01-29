Case Against Man Who Flashed Gun, Threatened Protesters At Shaheen Bagh

The man climbed up the stage with his gun and asked people to end their agitation (File)

A day after a man entered the protest area at Shaheen Bagh and threatened anti-CAA agitators, the police have registered a case in this connection, officials said on Wednesday.

A video clip of the alleged incident which went viral on social media showed a gun-wielding man being overpowered by the protesters on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Mohammad Luqman (50), a building contractor and a resident of Shaheen Bagh, they said.

Taking cognizance of the incident, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act for endangering life or personal safety of other and criminal intimidation, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Chinmoy Biswal said "After this incident came to light, we registered a case and are investigating it on the basis of facts."

According to agitators, the man entered the protest area in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday and threatened the anti-CAA agitators there.

He climbed up the stage around 3 pm and asked people to end their agitation. He was, however, overpowered by other protestors and taken away from the site.

The police said, the man had gone to the protest site along with a group of people to request the protestors to re-open a section of the blocked road for traffic and that he was carrying a licensed pistol.

However, an investigation is underway to ascertain facts and the exact sequence of events, they added.

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh, primarily led by women, has been going on for the past one month.

The protests have also been criticised for blocking the road and causing inconvenience to motorists and schoolchildren.