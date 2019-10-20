Case Against Man After Wife Alleges Sexual Harassment In Gorakhpur: Cops

The police said strict action will be taken in this regard. (Representational)

A 26-year-old woman in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has filed a complaint alleging that her husband tried to force her to have sexual relations with other men and when she refused, beat her up and harassed her, the police said.

According to the complaint filed on Saturday, the woman alleged that her husband Vinod Kumar harassed her mentally and sexually after the birth of their second daughter. Her daughters are aged 5 and 2.

The woman alleged that after the birth of their second daughter, her husband stopped working and used to bring his friends home, asking her to have a sexual relationships with them.

"When I resisted, he beat me up and asked me to bring money at any cost," the woman said. "I left my husband's place in Kanpur and I am currently living with my sister and parents in Basti," she added.

The police lodged an FIR in the case today.

"The woman made complaint against her husband and strict action will be taken in this regard," Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace, or to commit any other offence) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

