Case Against Hockey Player Varun Kumar For Allegedly Raping Minor

Hockey player Varun Kumar has been accused of rape by a woman in Bengaluru, the police said.

The woman - now 22 - alleged that Varun Kumar raped her several times in the past five years, promising her of marriage.

The woman alleged that she was 17 when she met Varun Kumar through Instagram in 2019.

The woman alleged that Varun Kumar would have sex with her during his visit to Bengaluru's Sai stadium for coaching camps.

A First information report or FIR has been registered against the player in Bengaluru based on a complaint filed by the girl.

Varun Kumar - who is from Himachal Pradesh - had been living in Punjab's Jalandhar. "He is on the run and a search is on to trace him," officials said.

The Himachal Pradesh government had announced a prize of Rs 1 lakh for him after the Indian Hockey team won the bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics.