Case Against Ex-BJP Leader In Madhya Pradesh Over 'Love Jihad' Remark

"Converting Hindu girls would lead to bloodshed," Surendra Nath Singh had said.

A case has been registered against former BJP MLA Surendranath Singh for allegedly promoting hatred among communities with his "love jihad" remark.

Surendranath Singh had said that love jihad is an international issue and it will not be tolerated in India.

"Love jihad issue is an international issue and not restricted to India only. I have information that drug peddling is going in at hookah lounges in Bhopal. People like Owaisi and Arif want to create hatred," he had said.

"Only they can set up organisations like ISIS and Al Qaeda and we cannot do it? Love jihad means converting Hindu girls into Muslims and if this happens then it would lead to bloodshed," he had said.

Surendranath Singh had also filed a First Information Report, stating that his daughter Bharati had gone missing. Refuting his claims, she released a video claiming that she was being tortured by her family.

"I am talking to my daughter. I know that there has been a psychological attempt to mislead her. I know who did this and I will show them who am I," Surendranath Singh said.

