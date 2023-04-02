Karnataka Cow Vigilantes Allegedly Beat Muslim Man To Death Over Rs 2 Lakh

Puneet Kerehalli, leader of a so-called 'cow protection force', is on the run.

A Muslim man was allegedly on Saturday beaten to death by self-styled cow protectors in Karnataka. The accused, Puneet Kerehalli, allegedly stopped cattle trader Idris Pasha in the afternoon while he was transporting cattle. Idris reportedly furnished papers from the cattle market but Puneet demanded Rs 2 lakh, and beat him up along with his associates when he refused to pay.

Idris Pasha's body was found along a road at the Sathnur Village in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

The police have registered a case on charges of murder, wrongful restraint, and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

The area is in the constituency of Congress state president DK Shivakumar.