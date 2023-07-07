Case Against Bhojpuri Singer Over Tweet On Madhya Pradesh Urination Case

The singer has been accused of creating enmity between the RSS and the tribal community. (file)

An FIR was registered at the Habibganj Police Station in Bhopal on Friday against Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore for a tweet that allegedly showed RSS workers in a bad light, in connection with the Sidhi urination case, according to the police.

Habibganj Police Station in-charge Manish Singh Bhadoriya told ANI, "Yesterday, a person named Suraj, filed a complaint at the police station against the Twitter account named 'Neha Singh' stating that a meme was put up by the account holder connecting RSS workers with the urine case."

The folk singer had posted a controversial tweet in which a person wearing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh dress was seen urinating on another person sitting in front of him.

"We have registered a case against the Indian Penal Code section 153. We will seek information about the account holder from the Twitter company. Whether the tweet was put up by the account holder itself or any other person, it will be clarified after an investigation," Mr Bhadoriya said.

Neha Singh Rathore had posted a tweet in which she talked about 'MP Mein Ka Ba' on the lines of her famous song 'UP Mein Ka Ba'.

The singer has been accused of creating enmity between the RSS and the tribal community.

Significantly, a video went viral on social media, on Tuesday, in which a man, identified as Pravesh Shukla, was seen urinating on the face of a tribal man. After that, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had taken cognizance of the matter and ordered strict action, including imposing NSA (National Security Act) on the accused.

