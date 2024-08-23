Case Against Ashram Head For Torturing Girl, 2, In Maharashtra

Representational Image

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against the director of a private 'ashram' (shelter) for allegedly inflicting burns on the body of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, an official said on Friday.

The alleged crime, committed between May and July, came to light after the toddler's grandmother recently met her at the shelter for children, managed by accused Datta Gaisamudhre.

The grandmother noticed burn-like wounds on her abdomen, back, behind the ears and near the eyes. The child's parents are beggars, the official said.

On the grandmother's complaint, police sent the child to a government hospital where experts confirmed that she had been branded with a hot object.

The Bhoiwada police on Thursday booked Gaisamudhre under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 118(1) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means and under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, said senior inspector Ajay Afle.

