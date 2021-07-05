Case Against Asaduddin Owaisi's Party MP For Covid Rules Breach At Event

When contacted, Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel refused to comment in the matter (File)

Police have registered a case for COVID-19 protocols violation in connection with a musical programme held over the weekend at Aurangabad in Maharashtra where local All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel was also present.

When contacted, the Lok Sabha member refused to comment in the matter.

The district administration had enforced a ''weekend lockdown'' to check the spread of coronavirus infection.

In a video which went viral on social media, Mr Jaleel was seen present at the ''Qawwali'' programme, held in the Abdimandi area on Saturday night. He was also seen getting on to the stage and some people showering currency notes on the parliamentarian.

A senior official from Daulatabad police station told PTI on Monday that they rushed to the place where the musical was being held and its videos went viral later.

"We acted swiftly and registered an FIR against local residents Sohel Jakiuddin, Samir Sajid Builder, Naser Siddiqui and Rafiq Khan and 50-60 other unidentified people under relevant provisions. We are verifying the videos and if necessary, action may also be taken against Jaleel," he said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and former MP Chandrakant Khiare hit out at Mr Jaleel, saying while ''warkaris'' (devotees of Lord Vitthal) cannot go to Pandharpur (in Solapur for religious procession) due to the pandemic, the parliamentarian was "enjoying Qawwali by breaking the COVID-19 protocols".

"Some officials from the police department are supporting Jaleel," Mr Khaire alleged, and said he will meet the police commissioner and seek action against the Aurangabad MP in the case.

Mr Khaire also said the venue where the musical event took place was close to forest area and such programmes were not allowed there.

"A probe should also be conducted against the land owner (of the venue) in this case," he said.

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also criticised the district administration over the issue.

In a video message, MNS district president Suhas Dashrathe said, "On one side, the poor people are dying here amid COVID-19 restrictions, while on the other side, currency notes are showered on a public representative."

Mr Dashrathe said they had demanded a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in Aurangabad for three more hours every day, but the administration did not consider it.

"We now want to see what action the collector will take against the musical event organisers and those present there," he said.