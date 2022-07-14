Case Against Arunachal BJP MLA For Allegedly Raping Woman At Home

The matter is under investigation, a police officer said, without elaborating.

Police has registered a case against a BJP MLA in Arunachal Pradesh for allegedly raping a woman at his residence in Itanagar.

The case has been registered at a women police station following her complaint on Tuesday, they said.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women has sought the case status from Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Jimmy Chiram.

Taking suo-moto cognizance of the case, APSCW member-secretary Marbi Taipodioa Jini, in a statement issued on Thursday, said “it is a very condemnable if the alleged crime by the lawmaker is proved true”.

However, it would be too early for an assumption without proper and final investigation of police in the case, it added.

